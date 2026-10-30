PM Salam: Addressing the situation of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon requires a new approach

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam affirmed that the government has begun working with the Palestinian leadership to address the issue of Palestinian weapons, stressing that refugee camps are subject to Lebanese sovereignty and laws.



His remarks came during the launch of consultations on the "National Plan for the Governance of Palestinian Refugee Camps in Lebanon," organized by the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee under his patronage and in his presence.



Salam reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, emphasizing that addressing the situation of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon requires a new approach.



He expressed hope that the consultations would lead to practical outcomes benefiting both Palestinian refugees and the Lebanese state.