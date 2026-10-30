Military prosecutor charges 13 Hezbollah members over explosives truck seized at Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint

The National News Agency (NNA) reported that Government Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Claude Ghanem has filed charges against eight Hezbollah members in connection with the transport of a truck carrying explosives that was seized at the Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint.



All eight defendants have been identified by name, including detainees Ali al-Kurdi and Haitham Amhaz.



Ghanem also filed charges against five other Hezbollah members known only by their aliases, whose full identities have not yet been established.



The charges include offenses against internal state security, violations of state laws and government decisions, possession of weapons and explosives, and forming illegal organizations aimed at undermining state authority and prestige.



The offenses carry penalties of up to 10 years of hard labor.