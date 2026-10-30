News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Love Story: AlShaher AlSabee
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Military prosecutor charges 13 Hezbollah members over explosives truck seized at Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint
Lebanon News
30-10-2026 | 08:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Military prosecutor charges 13 Hezbollah members over explosives truck seized at Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint
The National News Agency (NNA) reported that Government Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Claude Ghanem has filed charges against eight Hezbollah members in connection with the transport of a truck carrying explosives that was seized at the Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint.
All eight defendants have been identified by name, including detainees Ali al-Kurdi and Haitham Amhaz.
Ghanem also filed charges against five other Hezbollah members known only by their aliases, whose full identities have not yet been established.
The charges include offenses against internal state security, violations of state laws and government decisions, possession of weapons and explosives, and forming illegal organizations aimed at undermining state authority and prestige.
The offenses carry penalties of up to 10 years of hard labor.
Lebanon News
prosecutor
charges
Hezbollah
members
explosives
truck
seized
al-Baydar
checkpoint
Next
Lebanon, Qatar make progress in talks on energy sector proposal
ISF arrests suspect in murder of Priest Samir Daou in Jbeil
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-12
Lebanon’s PM vows accountability over explosives-laden truck intercepted in Dahr al-Baidar
Lebanon News
2026-10-12
Lebanon’s PM vows accountability over explosives-laden truck intercepted in Dahr al-Baidar
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-15
Hezbollah MP says seized explosives truck belonged to the group
Lebanon News
2026-10-15
Hezbollah MP says seized explosives truck belonged to the group
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-23
Dahr al-Baidar explosives case sparks Cabinet dispute over Judicial Council referral
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-23
Dahr al-Baidar explosives case sparks Cabinet dispute over Judicial Council referral
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-16
Rubio tells Aoun explosives seized in Lebanon must not be returned to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2026-10-16
Rubio tells Aoun explosives seized in Lebanon must not be returned to Hezbollah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon, Qatar make progress in talks on energy sector proposal
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon, Qatar make progress in talks on energy sector proposal
0
Lebanon News
06:39
ISF arrests suspect in murder of Priest Samir Daou in Jbeil
Lebanon News
06:39
ISF arrests suspect in murder of Priest Samir Daou in Jbeil
0
Lebanon News
05:08
PM Salam: Addressing the situation of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon requires a new approach
Lebanon News
05:08
PM Salam: Addressing the situation of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon requires a new approach
0
Lebanon News
04:55
Health Ministry issues warning after suspected trichinellosis cases reported in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:55
Health Ministry issues warning after suspected trichinellosis cases reported in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:38
Trump says war with Iran 'will end soon'
Middle East News
08:38
Trump says war with Iran 'will end soon'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-23
What happens to Lebanon-Israel talks after Israel's election?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-23
What happens to Lebanon-Israel talks after Israel's election?
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-11
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2026-03-11
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-12
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for several neighborhoods in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2026-03-12
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for several neighborhoods in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:39
ISF arrests suspect in murder of Priest Samir Daou in Jbeil
Lebanon News
06:39
ISF arrests suspect in murder of Priest Samir Daou in Jbeil
2
Lebanon News
08:45
Military prosecutor charges 13 Hezbollah members over explosives truck seized at Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint
Lebanon News
08:45
Military prosecutor charges 13 Hezbollah members over explosives truck seized at Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint
3
Lebanon News
04:55
Health Ministry issues warning after suspected trichinellosis cases reported in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:55
Health Ministry issues warning after suspected trichinellosis cases reported in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:08
PM Salam: Addressing the situation of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon requires a new approach
Lebanon News
05:08
PM Salam: Addressing the situation of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon requires a new approach
5
Lebanon Economy
03:38
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:38
Lebanon updates fuel prices
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Arab vote at the center of Israel's election battle as Likud alleges Qatar meddling
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Arab vote at the center of Israel's election battle as Likud alleges Qatar meddling
7
World News
12:50
Spain train crash death toll rises to 74: Transport ministry
World News
12:50
Spain train crash death toll rises to 74: Transport ministry
8
Middle East News
08:38
Trump says war with Iran 'will end soon'
Middle East News
08:38
Trump says war with Iran 'will end soon'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More