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Pentagon tells Europeans to cool their rhetoric on Russia, sources tell Reuters
World News
30-10-2026 | 01:11
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Pentagon tells Europeans to cool their rhetoric on Russia, sources tell Reuters
Pentagon officials have in recent weeks asked several NATO countries to tone down their rhetoric regarding the threat posed by Russia, arguing that some statements by European leaders and officials have undermined continental security, four people familiar with the matter said.
Among the nations that have received messages urging them to keep public statements in check are Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. It was not clear if the messages, which were delivered in bilateral meetings, were conveyed to other European governments.
The U.S. requests come as the Trump administration restarts an effort to press for a negotiated end to the full-scale war in Ukraine, now well into its fifth year. The latest push has blended incentives for Russia - including sanctions relief - with pressure on Ukraine to halt its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.
Asked for comment, a Pentagon official said: "Private conversations among allies are just that, so we will not comment on these allegations."
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