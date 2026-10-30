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Health Ministry issues warning after suspected trichinellosis cases reported in Lebanon
Lebanon News
30-10-2026 | 04:55
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Health Ministry issues warning after suspected trichinellosis cases reported in Lebanon
Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health is following up on suspected cases of trichinellosis, in coordination with relevant authorities, conducting epidemiological investigations and laboratory tests to identify the sources of infection and take appropriate measures to protect public health.
The ministry explained that trichinellosis is a parasitic disease transmitted to humans through the consumption of raw or undercooked meat, particularly infected pork and pork products.
The disease does not spread directly from person to person, and its incubation period ranges from two to eight weeks after consuming contaminated food.
Symptoms typically begin with digestive problems, including nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, followed by fever, muscle pain, severe fatigue, and swelling around the eyes. In severe cases, complications may affect the heart, nervous system, and respiratory system.
The ministry urged citizens to follow preventive measures, including:
Avoid eating raw or undercooked meat.
Purchase meat from reliable and regulated sources.
Do not rely on freezing, salting, or smoking as guaranteed methods of eliminating the parasite.
Follow proper hygiene and food safety practices when preparing meat.
Seek medical attention if symptoms appear after consuming raw or undercooked meat.
The ministry stressed the importance of early diagnosis and appropriate treatment to prevent complications.
It also warned restaurant owners, butchers, and meat suppliers against fraud or manipulation involving the type, origin, or expiration dates of meat products.
The ministry confirmed that violations would be investigated in coordination with the relevant regulatory and judicial authorities, with legal action taken against offenders.
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