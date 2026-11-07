Syrian diplomatic source denies claims troops sent to Yemen: State media

Middle East News
07-11-2026 | 10:59
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Syrian diplomatic source denies claims troops sent to Yemen: State media
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Syrian diplomatic source denies claims troops sent to Yemen: State media

A Syrian diplomatic source denied to state media on Saturday that Damascus had deployed troops to Yemen to join the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis.

The source told SANA that reports Syria had sent troops "at this time are entirely unfounded" and that Damascus was focused on domestic matters. Multiple Yemeni sources told AFP on Saturday that Syrian troops were already in both Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

AFP 

Middle East News

Syria

Damascus

Yemen

Saudi Arabia

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