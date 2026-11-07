Where is the state? Rising crime fuels security concerns in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
07-11-2026 | 13:10
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Where is the state? Rising crime fuels security concerns in Lebanon
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Where is the state? Rising crime fuels security concerns in Lebanon

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

A motorcycle is stolen, a rider is robbed at gunpoint, and armed men threaten people for their phones and cash, raising a pressing question: Where is the state when people need protection?

On Friday, Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar met with security officials, saying that portraying the situation as widespread lawlessness was inaccurate and that the figures being circulated were exaggerated. 

However, he acknowledged an increase in armed robberies, despite a decline in pickpocketing.

Hours after the news conference, the Internal Security Forces announced the arrest of five individuals described as among the most dangerous wanted suspects in operations carried out over 24 hours.

In a separate case, the Information Branch announced the arrest of a suspect involved in the robbery of a motorcycle carrying $500,000. A large portion of the money was recovered.

According to figures obtained by LBCI, theft and pickpocketing incidents between January and October this year reached 3,541, compared with 3,232 during the same period last year. That represents an increase of 309 cases, or approximately 9.6%.

Drugs are often part of the picture behind these crimes.

According to LBCI sources, some of the stolen motorcycles are taken to warehouses in the Sabra and Shatila area, where thieves exchange them for bags of drugs.

What people work hard to earn is being traded for drugs, making it essential to go beyond arresting thieves and pursue those who receive, store and exchange stolen goods.

The same security source stressed that the response requires more than checkpoints where license plates, driving permits and helmets are inspected.

It requires surveillance, intelligence-sharing among security agencies, ambushes and investigations targeting criminal networks and the locations where stolen goods are sold.

Al-Hajjar also spoke about strengthening intelligence operations, patrols and coordination with the Lebanese army.

Beyond security coordination, the judiciary must also take a tougher stance against offenders while supporting security agencies and their personnel. 

These agencies need equipment, training, and safeguards to protect their rights as they carry out their duties. At the same time, any misconduct must be subject to accountability, and all actions must comply with the principles of necessity and proportionality.

Ultimately, no one expects the state to guarantee zero crime. But people have every right to question the effectiveness of the protection they receive, and officials have a duty to answer with results.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Security

Theft

Robberies

Crime

Internal Security Forces

Lebanese Army

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