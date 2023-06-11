Clashes resume in Sudan as 24-hour ceasefire ends

Middle East News
2023-06-11 | 07:25
High views
Clashes resume in Sudan as 24-hour ceasefire ends
Clashes resume in Sudan as 24-hour ceasefire ends

Shelling and gunfire resumed Sunday in the Sudanese capital, witnesses said, at the end of a 24-hour ceasefire that had given civilians rare respite from nearly two months of war.

Deadly fighting has raged in the northeast African country since mid-April, when army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), turned on each other.

The latest in a series of ceasefire agreements enabled civilians trapped in the capital Khartoum to venture outside and stock up on food and other essential supplies.

But only 10 minutes after it ended at 6:00 am (0400 GMT) on Sunday the capital was rocked again by the sound of shelling and clashes, witnesses told AFP.

Heavy artillery fire was heard in Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman to the north, and fighting also erupted on Al-Hawa Street, a major artery in the south of the capital, the witnesses said.

Multiple truces have been agreed and broken since the fighting started, and Washington had slapped sanctions on both rival generals after the last attempt collapsed at the end of May.

 
 
AFP

