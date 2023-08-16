Intense clashes between two rival armed groups erupted in the outskirts of the Libyan capital between Monday evening and Tuesday evening, resulting in the deaths of at least 27 individuals and over 100 wounded.



The Emergency Medical Center, responsible for relief efforts in the western region, reported 27 fatalities and 106 injuries in clashes between the "Brigade 444" and the "Deterrence Force." Both groups are affiliated with the "Government of National Unity," based in Tripoli.



According to the center, 234 families were rescued and evacuated from combat zones south of the capital, along with dozens of foreign doctors and nurses who were stranded.



Three field hospitals and around 60 ambulances worked at maximum capacity to assist the wounded and evacuate civilians to safer areas.



The conflict began after the Deterrence Force arrested Colonel Mahmoud Hamza, the commander of Brigade 444, on Monday. No official information has been provided regarding the reasons for his arrest.



The "Social Council," composed of influential tribal and social figures in the municipality of Souq Al Jumaa southeast of Tripoli, where the Deterrence Force is based, announced an agreement with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah to transfer Colonel Mahmoud Hamza to a "neutral destination," without specifying further.



The council stated in a televised press release that a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities would follow this action, allowing for a return to calm in the capital from Tuesday night into Wednesday.



Reports from local media suggest that Hamza was taken to the headquarters of the "Stability Support Apparatus," another armed group with influence in Tripoli and affiliated with the Presidential Council.



Air traffic resumed from Mitiga Airport in Tripoli on Wednesday morning, according to the airport's media office, which stated that additional international flights would arrive and depart.



Despite the return of activities to normalcy in the capital, tensions remained palpable.



Heavy weaponry and machine guns were employed in the clashes, which persisted until Sunday evening in densely populated areas of the southeastern suburbs of the Libyan capital.



Since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011, Libya has been in a state of turmoil. Two governments compete for power, with the first controlling the west of the country, headquartered in Tripoli and led by Dbeibah, formed following a political dialogue in early 2021.



The second controls the east of the country, led by Abdullah Al-Thani and supported by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.



Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, accompanied by Minister of Interior Imad Al-Tarabulsi, visited Ain Zara, one of the sectors southeast of Tripoli most affected by the clashes, during the night.



While navigating through the dark streets of the densely populated neighborhood, he gave instructions to assess "material damage to compensate citizens," as stated by the government's media center.



The Ministry of Interior established a security apparatus to oversee the ceasefire and deployed forces to tense areas of the city.



Activists shared videos on social media that could not be independently verified, showing extensive destruction to vehicles and the facades of civilian homes in the conflict-affected areas.



Brigade 444, led by Colonel Mahmoud Hamza, is considered one of the most organized military forces and is predominantly located south of the capital. It also exerts control over prominent cities in western Libya, specifically Tarhuna and Bani Walid, securing substantial portions of the road connecting the capital to the south.



On the other hand, the Deterrence Force, an independent counter-terrorism and organized crime unit separate from the Ministries of Defense and Interior, is a prominent military force in Tripoli. It controls most of the central and eastern parts of the city and has absolute authority over the Maitika military airbase.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, the United Nations Mission in Libya expressed "grave concern" over the events and their impact on civilians, calling for an "immediate cessation of escalation," "dialogue," and "maintaining progress in combating terrorism."



Statements from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and the European Union urged an end to hostilities.



Hanan Salah, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, remarked, "Following the violent clashes in Tripoli, we witness the usual waste and regret. Nothing will change without assigning responsibility."



Jalal Harchaoui, a Libya analyst, stated, "Regardless of the implications of these events, the past three years have been wasted" by diplomats and decision-makers.



He added that Tripoli is a region "more controlled by militias than ever before." Even if Dbeibah remains in power, recent events demonstrate that he does not have control over the situation.







AFP