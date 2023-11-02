Al Jazeera: Israeli boats bomb areas adjacent to the coast of the Gaza Strip

2023-11-02 | 02:45
Al Jazeera: Israeli boats bomb areas adjacent to the coast of the Gaza Strip
Al Jazeera: Israeli boats bomb areas adjacent to the coast of the Gaza Strip

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli naval vessels have launched attacks on Thursday, bombing areas along the coast of the Gaza Strip.

