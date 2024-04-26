Houthis target MSC ship in Gulf of Aden

Middle East News
2024-04-26 | 00:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Houthis target MSC ship in Gulf of Aden
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Houthis target MSC ship in Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Houthis said they targeted the MSC Darwin ship in the Gulf of Aden on Thursday, as the Iran-aligned group resumed attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea region in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in the Gaza war.

The Houthis also fired a number of ballistic and winged missiles at several targets in Israel's port city of Eilat, the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech on Thursday.

The Liberian-flagged MSC Darwin VI ship was in the area of the attack, traveling between the ports of Aden and Djibouti, according to Refinitiv data.

Swiss-based MSC, which operates the world's largest container line by fleet capacity, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm if that vessel was the MSC Darwin mentioned by the Houthis.

The Houthis, since November, have attacked more than four dozen ships, taking possession of one and sinking another. The barrage of assaults had eased in recent weeks amid US-led airstrikes and a sharp drop in commercial vessel voyages through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Earlier on Thursday, a ship's captain reported hearing a loud bang and seeing a splash and smoke coming from the sea on Thursday around 15 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni port of Aden, Britain's maritime agency said.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) added that the crew and vessel were safe and military authorities were supporting it.

Reuters

Middle East News

Houthis

Yemen

MSC Ship

Gulf Of Aden

Vessel

Red Sea

Attack

Rafah invasion and prisoner deal: Israeli Cabinet faces ICJ threats over war crimes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-10

Yemen's Houthis hit four vessels in Gulf of Aden - spokesman

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-07

Houthis launch anti-ship ballistic missile attacks in southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Houthis launch drones from Yemen towards Israel after Iranian attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-14

Yemen's Houthis fired missile in Gulf of Aden, no damage reported

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Rafah invasion and prisoner deal: Israeli Cabinet faces ICJ threats over war crimes

LBCI
Middle East News
12:09

Climate change 'likely' behind floods in UAE and Oman

LBCI
Middle East News
11:36

UK, US, and Canada coordinate sanctions against Iran's military activities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:27

80,000 to 100,000 Palestinians from Gaza arrive in Egypt since start of war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-25

Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Al-Qassam Brigades announce death of 13 'prisoners, including foreigners' in Israeli shelling on Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-12

Saudi ambassador meets Minister Salam

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-17

Is the Decision to Postpone the Army Commander's Retirement a Victim of Political Tug-of-War?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Breaking: Lebanese Parliament approves one-year postponement for municipal and mukhtars elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:31

Hezbollah's ambush: Targeting an armored convoy in Kfarchouba Hills

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Mikati discusses preparations for French Foreign Minister's visit with Magro, reviews monetary situation with Mansouri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Rafah invasion and prisoner deal: Israeli Cabinet faces ICJ threats over war crimes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Lebanese Parliament debates extension of municipal council terms: Key statements from MPs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Global Military Spending Soars: Implications and Regional Trends

LBCI
Middle East News
00:12

Houthis target MSC ship in Gulf of Aden

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More