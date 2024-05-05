Hamas on Sunday condemned the Israeli government's decision to close the Qatari channel Al Jazeera, calling it a 'flagrant violation of press freedom' and 'a concealment of the truth" in the war on Gaza.'



In a statement, Hamas said the decision by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government to close Al Jazeera's office is a "flagrant violation of press freedom, and a repressive and retaliatory measure against Al Jazeera's professional role in exposing the crimes and violations of the occupation... as a culmination of the declared war against journalists who face systematic Zionist terror aimed at hiding the truth."



Reuters