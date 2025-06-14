Israel says to attack more targets in Tehran, after strikes on air defenses

Israel's military said on Saturday that its fighter jets were set to resume striking targets in Tehran, after announcing it had hit air defenses in the area of the Iranian capital overnight.



"The way to Iran has been paved," the military's chief of staff and air force chief were quoted as saying in an army statement.



The military "is proceeding according to its operational plans, and (Israeli air force) fighters jets are set to resume striking targets in Tehran," it added.







AFP