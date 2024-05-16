IMF: Internal imbalances worsened in Iraq due to financial expansion and declining oil prices

2024-05-16 | 08:37
IMF: Internal imbalances worsened in Iraq due to financial expansion and declining oil prices
IMF: Internal imbalances worsened in Iraq due to financial expansion and declining oil prices

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated on Thursday that internal imbalances in Iraq have worsened due to significant financial expansion and declining oil prices.

The IMF added that Iraq needs to gradually correct its public finances to achieve debt stability in the medium term and rebuild financial reserves.

