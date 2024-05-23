King of Bahrain: No reason to delay resumption of relations with Iran

2024-05-23 | 11:28
King of Bahrain: No reason to delay resumption of relations with Iran
King of Bahrain: No reason to delay resumption of relations with Iran

The Bahrain News Agency quoted Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa as saying during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that there is no reason to delay the return of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom and Iran.

The King added that Manama looks forward to improving its relations with Tehran.

Reuters

Middle East News

Bahrain

Iran

Diplomatic Relations

Resumption

US Defense Secretary urges Israel to 'deconflict' humanitarian, military operations in Gaza
War Cabinet ministers to back new hostage release proposal: Israeli Broadcasting Authority
