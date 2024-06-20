US Army announces hitting targets in area controlled by Houthis in Yemen

The US army stated on Wednesday that it destroyed a ground control station and a command and control unit in an area controlled by the Houthis in Yemen.



In a statement, the US Central Command mentioned that its forces also destroyed two Houthi drone units in the Red Sea.



The Iran-aligned Houthis launched drone and missile strikes on the main waterway for the first time in November, which they claim is in solidarity with Palestinian militants in Gaza.



In more than 70 attacks, they sank two ships, seized another, and killed at least three sailors.



