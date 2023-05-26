News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ultimate Rush
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkish lira hits record low of 20 vs dollar ahead of election runoff
Middle East
2023-05-26 | 03:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkish lira hits record low of 20 vs dollar ahead of election runoff
The Turkish lira weakened to a record low of 20 against the dollar on Friday, ahead of this weekend's presidential election runoff which will decide whether President Tayyip Erdogan extends his rule into a third decade.
The lira touched 20.00 against the US currency at 0508 GMT and continued to hover near that level. It closed at 19.8695 on Thursday and has weakened 6.4 percent so far this year.
Turkey's sovereign dollar bonds and equities have plunged, while the cost of insuring exposure to Turkish debt has spiked since the first round of the presidential election on May 14.
On Thursday evening, Erdogan said in an interview that Gulf states recently sent funding to Turkey, briefly helping relieve the central bank and markets, and he intends to meet and thank their leaders after Sunday's runoff.
Erdogan was well ahead of his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the first round and fell just short of the more than 50 percent support he needed to avoid going to Sunday's runoff.
Forex demand has surged over the election period on expectations that the lira will further extend its declines, having lost 44 percent of its value in 2021 and 30 percent in 2022.
The lira's losses this year have largely come since devastating earthquakes in February, which killed more than 50,000 people and caused widespread devastation in a large region of southern Turkey. The lira has weakened 2.1 percent since the May 14 vote.
The Turkish central bank's net forex reserves dropped into negative territory for the first time since 2002, standing at $-151.3 million on May 19, official data showed on Thursday.
Reuters
Middle East
Turkish
Lira
Hits
Record
Low
Versus
Dollar
Ahead
Election
Runoff
Next
Turkey election 2023: What's at stake in the runoff?
Turkey cenbank's net forex reserves negative for first time since 2002
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-05-19
Turkish lira hits record low as bonds steady after post-election rout
Middle East
2023-05-19
Turkish lira hits record low as bonds steady after post-election rout
0
Middle East
2023-03-09
Turkish lira falls to record low near 19 to the dollar
Middle East
2023-03-09
Turkish lira falls to record low near 19 to the dollar
0
Middle East
2023-05-03
Turkish inflation slows to 43.7 percent in April ahead of elections
Middle East
2023-05-03
Turkish inflation slows to 43.7 percent in April ahead of elections
0
Middle East
06:51
Erdogan defies predictions of political demise ahead of Turkey election runoff
Middle East
06:51
Erdogan defies predictions of political demise ahead of Turkey election runoff
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
06:51
Erdogan defies predictions of political demise ahead of Turkey election runoff
Middle East
06:51
Erdogan defies predictions of political demise ahead of Turkey election runoff
0
World
06:17
Saudi, US report better adherence to Sudan ceasefire by warring forces after days of fighting
World
06:17
Saudi, US report better adherence to Sudan ceasefire by warring forces after days of fighting
0
Middle East
06:12
Oman says a prisoner swap between Belgium and Iran is underway
Middle East
06:12
Oman says a prisoner swap between Belgium and Iran is underway
0
Middle East
04:42
Turkey election 2023: What's at stake in the runoff?
Middle East
04:42
Turkey election 2023: What's at stake in the runoff?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24
Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24
Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-25
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-25
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
0
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
0
World
2023-03-23
India's Vedanta says talk of stake sale baseless as shares drop 6%
World
2023-03-23
India's Vedanta says talk of stake sale baseless as shares drop 6%
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
2
Lebanon News
13:35
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
13:35
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum
3
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
4
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
5
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
6
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
7
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
8
Lebanon Economy
09:03
Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023
Lebanon Economy
09:03
Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More