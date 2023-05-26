News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kurdistan regional government says it opposes changes in draft Iraq federal budget
Middle East
2023-05-26 | 11:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kurdistan regional government says it opposes changes in draft Iraq federal budget
Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan regional government said on Friday it opposed changes in the draft Iraqi federal budget that infringe on the rights of the Kurdish people.
The Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) opposition poses a challenge to the prime minister of Iraq's federal government, Mohammed al-Sudani, in adopting a three-year budget, a flagship policy of his government that came to power late last year backed by a coalition of Shi'ite, Sunni and Kurdish parties.
KRG said it would not abide by any other decision outside the agreement signed with Sudani's government, which appeared to be a reference to a deal between the two governments setting a framework for the resumption of oil flows from the northern Iraqi region via Turkey.
Before Sudani formed his government, he struck a deal with the powerful Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP), which dominates the administration in Erbil, capital of the semi-autonomous region in northern Iraq.
The agreement included ending a long-running dispute over budget transfers to Erbil and oil revenue sharing between the national government and Kurdistan, according to three Kurdish officials.
Under the Iraqi constitution, the Kurdish region is entitled to a portion of the national budget. But the arrangement collapsed in 2014 when the Kurds began selling crude independently from Kurdistan.
In 2017, Iraqi forces retook disputed territories including the oil city of Kirkuk. Baghdad resumed some budget payments, but they have been sporadic.
KRG called the changes in the draft budget, introduced by members of the parliament's finance committee, unconstitutional and "inconsistent with the agreement signed between the regional government and the federal government".
In March, Sudani's cabinet approved the 2023 draft budget of 197.828 trillion Iraqi dinars ($135.6 billion) that would be referred to parliament for approval.
Reuters
Middle East
Kurdistan
Regional
Government
Oppose
Changes
Draft
Iraq
Federal
Budget
Next
Turkey cenbank's net forex reserves negative for first time since 2002
Russia's mercenaries send back bodies of US and Turkish citizens from Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-05-07
Iraqi court sentences police officer to death for murder of government adviser
Middle East
2023-05-07
Iraqi court sentences police officer to death for murder of government adviser
0
Middle East
2023-03-27
Iraqi Kurdistan region's oil output at risk after Turkey halts pipeline exports
Middle East
2023-03-27
Iraqi Kurdistan region's oil output at risk after Turkey halts pipeline exports
0
Variety
2023-03-10
Belgium bans TikTok from federal government work phones
Variety
2023-03-10
Belgium bans TikTok from federal government work phones
0
Lebanon News
09:16
Culture Minister implements entrance fee changes for cultural sites
Lebanon News
09:16
Culture Minister implements entrance fee changes for cultural sites
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
14:04
UAE stocks rise as oil prices rise on US debt deal optimism
Middle East
14:04
UAE stocks rise as oil prices rise on US debt deal optimism
0
Middle East
11:51
Anger and fear among Syrians amid Turkish opposition's anti-immigrant campaign
Middle East
11:51
Anger and fear among Syrians amid Turkish opposition's anti-immigrant campaign
0
Middle East
09:07
Kuwait suspends new visas for Philippines workers in rights row
Middle East
09:07
Kuwait suspends new visas for Philippines workers in rights row
0
Middle East
08:58
Israeli settler kills Palestinian who attempted stabbing, army says
Middle East
08:58
Israeli settler kills Palestinian who attempted stabbing, army says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
0
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-25
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
2023-05-25
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
2
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
3
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
4
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
5
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
6
Lebanon News
09:49
Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement
Lebanon News
09:49
Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement
7
Middle East
04:42
Turkey election 2023: What's at stake in the runoff?
Middle East
04:42
Turkey election 2023: What's at stake in the runoff?
8
Lebanon News
03:33
PM Mikati meets Imran Riza, discuss aid for Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
03:33
PM Mikati meets Imran Riza, discuss aid for Syrian refugees
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More