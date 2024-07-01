Sharjah intends to raise upto AED 1 billion in 5-year sukuk auction

Middle East News
2024-07-01 | 10:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sharjah intends to raise upto AED 1 billion in 5-year sukuk auction
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Sharjah intends to raise upto AED 1 billion in 5-year sukuk auction

Sharjah's government plans to raise up to 1 billion dirhams from a 5-year sukuk auction, an arranging bank document disclosed on Monday.

Acting through the Sharjah Finance Department, the government has picked Standard Chartered Bank as the sole auction coordinator and bookrunner.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Bank of Sharjah, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Investbank, Mashreq and Sharjah Islamic Bank will act as placement agents to arrange the auction, the document said.

The order submission window for the sukuk auction will open on July 3 with yield and final issuance size to be announced later the same day, the document added.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Sharjah

Sharjah Finance Department

Auction

LBCI Next
US army destroys three Houthi drones in Red Sea
Saudi Aramco signs second phase of its Jafurah gas field
LBCI Previous
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:17

Netanyahu says Israel's nearing 'eradication' of Hamas' military capabilities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:48

Israel issues new southern Gaza evacuation warning

LBCI
Middle East News
11:39

Saudi energy minister reports discovery of multiple oil, gas fields

LBCI
Middle East News
11:33

World Bank approves $700 million grant to Jordan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Lufthansa suspends night flights to and from Beirut due to Middle East situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-26

Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-15

Israeli army: Explosive drones from Lebanon caused fire in Western Galilee; no injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-25

Lebanon requests one-year extension for UNIFIL mandate in letter to UN

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Lufthansa suspends night flights to and from Beirut due to Middle East situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Press conference of Lebanese opposition MPs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

UNIFIL and humanitarian agencies discuss ways to support communities in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Lebanese army receives $20 million aid from Qatar amid current challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Iranian Presidential Election Heads to Second Round Amidst Uncertainty and Low Turnout

LBCI
World News
00:27

North Korea missile launch may have failed and fallen inland

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:22

Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More