Iran's president-elect says will 'extend my hand' to all Iranians

2024-07-06 | 02:53
Iran&#39;s president-elect says will &#39;extend my hand&#39; to all Iranians
Iran's president-elect says will 'extend my hand' to all Iranians

Iran's reformist president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday he would "extend my hand" to all Iranians, his first remarks since being declared winner of a runoff vote against ultraconservative Saeed Jalili.

"The difficult path ahead will not be smooth except with your companionship, empathy, and trust. I extend my hand to you," Pezeshkian said in a post on X, after saying on Tuesday that he would "extend the hand of friendship to everyone" if he won.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Masoud Pezeshkian

President

Saeed Jalili

