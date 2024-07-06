Iran's reformist president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday he would "extend my hand" to all Iranians, his first remarks since being declared winner of a runoff vote against ultraconservative Saeed Jalili.



"The difficult path ahead will not be smooth except with your companionship, empathy, and trust. I extend my hand to you," Pezeshkian said in a post on X, after saying on Tuesday that he would "extend the hand of friendship to everyone" if he won.



AFP