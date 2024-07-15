Saudi Arabia condemns shooting of Donald Trump

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump on Sunday.



In a statement, the ministry said, "The Kingdom expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the attempt on the life of former US President Donald Trump."



It added that the Kingdom expresses "its full solidarity with the United States of America, the former president, and his family, affirming its rejection of all forms of violence."



The ministry's statement also expressed "condolences to the family of the deceased (in the attack) and the friendly American people, and wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured."



Reuters