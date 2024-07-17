Drones target Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties, military sources say

Middle East News
2024-07-17 | 01:07
High views
Drones target Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties, military sources say
Drones target Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties, military sources say

Two armed drones on Tuesday targeted Iraq's Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts US forces and other international forces in western Iraq, two Iraqi military sources told Reuters.

It was the second attack against US forces in Iraq since early February when Iranian-backed groups in Iraq stopped their attacks against U.S. troops.

No casualties have been reported, said the sources.

An Iraqi military official said defense systems downed one drone near the base perimeter.

Iraqi army patrols stepped up patrolling the areas around the base to prevent possible further attacks, said an Iraqi army official.

The attack came less than a week before an expected visit by a high-level Iraqi military delegation to Washington to continue talks on ending the US-led military coalition in the country.

Reuters

Middle East News

Drones

Iraq

Ain al-Asad

Airbase

United States

Forces

Military

