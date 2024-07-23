Turkish source: No plan for Erdogan to meet Assad

2024-07-23
Turkish source: No plan for Erdogan to meet Assad
Turkish source: No plan for Erdogan to meet Assad

A newspaper report that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is incorrect, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

Turkey's Daily Sabah newspaper cited an unidentified source as saying that such a meeting could take place in August in Moscow, with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a mediator.

The diplomatic source, speaking to a group of journalists on Monday after the report appeared, said there was no such plan.


Reuters

Middle East News

Turkish

Plan

Erdogan

Assad

Syria

