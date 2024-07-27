Israeli emergency services: Rockets strike Golan Heights, five people in critical condition

2024-07-27 | 12:22
Israeli emergency services: Rockets strike Golan Heights, five people in critical condition
Israeli emergency services: Rockets strike Golan Heights, five people in critical condition

Israeli emergency services reported on Saturday that 11 people were injured after rockets hit Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, with five in critical condition.

They further detailed that nine individuals sustained severe injuries when the rocket struck a football field in a village in the Israeli-occupied section of the Golan Heights.

