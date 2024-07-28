Thousands mourn 12 children killed in Majdal Shams rocket attack

Thousands gathered on Sunday to mourn 12 children and teenagers who were killed in a rocket attack in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967.



The strike hit a football field in the Druze village where the children were playing, according to the Israeli army.



Before the funeral began, the grieving families, predominantly women, gathered around the coffins. At the town hall, religious leaders assembled to pray over the bodies.