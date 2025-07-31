News
Germany to respond to any unilateral Israeli moves on Palestinian territories: Minister
Israel-Gaza War Updates
31-07-2025 | 10:37
Germany to respond to any unilateral Israeli moves on Palestinian territories: Minister
Germany's foreign minister said on Thursday recognition of a Palestinian state should come at the end of talks on a two-state solution but Berlin would respond to any unilateral actions, after citing "annexation threats" by some Israeli ministers.
Johann Wadephul issued the statement before heading off to Israel and the Palestinian territories on a trip Berlin has billed as a fact-finding mission amid heightened alarm over starvation in Gaza.
His remarks marked Germany’s strongest warning yet to Israel as Western nations intensify efforts to exert pressure. In recent weeks, Britain, Canada and France have all signaled their readiness to recognize a Palestinian state in Israeli-occupied territory at the United Nations General Assembly this September.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Germany
Israeli
Palestinian
Territories
Minister
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03
Portugal to consider recognizing Palestinian state in September: PM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03
Portugal to consider recognizing Palestinian state in September: PM
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:17
Germany says Israel 'increasingly in the minority' on Palestinian issue
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:17
Germany says Israel 'increasingly in the minority' on Palestinian issue
0
World News
01:21
Trump sees recognition of a Palestinian state as reward to Hamas, US official says
World News
01:21
Trump sees recognition of a Palestinian state as reward to Hamas, US official says
0
World News
01:16
Abbas welcomes Canada's 'historic' decision to recognise Palestinian state: Wafa
World News
01:16
Abbas welcomes Canada's 'historic' decision to recognise Palestinian state: Wafa
0
World News
2025-05-16
Europe preparing new Russia sanctions 'in coordination' with US: Macron
World News
2025-05-16
Europe preparing new Russia sanctions 'in coordination' with US: Macron
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-30
Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-30
Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence
0
Lebanon News
03:52
Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security
Lebanon News
03:52
Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security
0
Variety and Tech
2025-06-26
It’s time to Talk Dirty 🎶 Jason Derulo live July 18. Get your tickets today!
Variety and Tech
2025-06-26
It’s time to Talk Dirty 🎶 Jason Derulo live July 18. Get your tickets today!
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:01
President Aoun unveils US proposal, demands disarmament of armed groups and Israeli pullback
Lebanon News
04:01
President Aoun unveils US proposal, demands disarmament of armed groups and Israeli pullback
2
Lebanon News
14:07
Hezbollah’s Qassem: We will not surrender our weapons, ceasefire applies only south of the Litani River
Lebanon News
14:07
Hezbollah’s Qassem: We will not surrender our weapons, ceasefire applies only south of the Litani River
3
Lebanon News
04:54
Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
04:54
Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources
4
Middle East News
15:07
US imposes sanctions on shipping empire tied to Iranian leaders
Middle East News
15:07
US imposes sanctions on shipping empire tied to Iranian leaders
5
Lebanon News
03:52
Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security
Lebanon News
03:52
Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security
6
Lebanon News
12:01
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital
Lebanon News
12:01
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital
7
Middle East News
07:47
Syrian FM to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday: LBCI sources
Middle East News
07:47
Syrian FM to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday: LBCI sources
8
Lebanon News
09:06
Be ready to dance 💃 the night away on the beautiful beats of Jason Derulo! Don’t miss out on this event as part of the Byblos International Festival. Get your tickets now!
Lebanon News
09:06
Be ready to dance 💃 the night away on the beautiful beats of Jason Derulo! Don’t miss out on this event as part of the Byblos International Festival. Get your tickets now!
