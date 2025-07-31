Germany to respond to any unilateral Israeli moves on Palestinian territories: Minister

Israel-Gaza War Updates
31-07-2025 | 10:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany to respond to any unilateral Israeli moves on Palestinian territories: Minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany to respond to any unilateral Israeli moves on Palestinian territories: Minister

Germany's foreign minister said on Thursday recognition of a Palestinian state should come at the end of talks on a two-state solution but Berlin would respond to any unilateral actions, after citing "annexation threats" by some Israeli ministers.

Johann Wadephul issued the statement before heading off to Israel and the Palestinian territories on a trip Berlin has billed as a fact-finding mission amid heightened alarm over starvation in Gaza.

His remarks marked Germany’s strongest warning yet to Israel as Western nations intensify efforts to exert pressure. In recent weeks, Britain, Canada and France have all signaled their readiness to recognize a Palestinian state in Israeli-occupied territory at the United Nations General Assembly this September.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Germany

Israeli

Palestinian

Territories

Minister

LBCI Next
Israel rejects Canada plan to recognize Palestinian state: Embassy
Gaza civil defense says 30 killed by Israeli fire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-10

US-sanctioned UN expert vows to keep up work on Palestinian territories

LBCI
World News
2025-05-31

Germany hopes for EU deal on sending failed asylum seekers to third countries, minister says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-12

Al Jazeera bureau chief says channel allowed to resume work in Palestinian territories

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-25

Germany says no plans to recognize a Palestinian state 'in short term'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03

Portugal to consider recognizing Palestinian state in September: PM

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:17

Germany says Israel 'increasingly in the minority' on Palestinian issue

LBCI
World News
01:21

Trump sees recognition of a Palestinian state as reward to Hamas, US official says

LBCI
World News
01:16

Abbas welcomes Canada's 'historic' decision to recognise Palestinian state: Wafa

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-16

Europe preparing new Russia sanctions 'in coordination' with US: Macron

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-30

Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-06-26

It’s time to Talk Dirty 🎶 Jason Derulo live July 18. Get your tickets today!

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

President Aoun unveils US proposal, demands disarmament of armed groups and Israeli pullback

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:07

Hezbollah’s Qassem: We will not surrender our weapons, ceasefire applies only south of the Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
15:07

US imposes sanctions on shipping empire tied to Iranian leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital

LBCI
Middle East News
07:47

Syrian FM to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Be ready to dance 💃 the night away on the beautiful beats of Jason Derulo! Don’t miss out on this event as part of the Byblos International Festival. Get your tickets now!

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More