Portugal to consider recognizing Palestinian state in September: PM

Israel-Gaza War Updates
31-07-2025 | 09:03
High views
Portugal to consider recognizing Palestinian state in September: PM
Portugal to consider recognizing Palestinian state in September: PM

The Portuguese government will consult the president and parliament on the question of recognizing the State of Palestine at the U.N. in September, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's office said Thursday.

Portugal "is considering recognition of the Palestinian state, as part of a procedure that could be concluded during the high-level week of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, to be held in New York in September," the statement said.


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Portugal

Recognition

Palestinian

State

PM

