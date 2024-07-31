Qatar PM questions future Israel-Hamas negotiations after Haniyeh killing

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Wednesday cast doubt on the success of future mediation between Israel and Hamas following the killing of the Palestinian group's political chief, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran.



"Political assassinations & continued targeting of civilians in Gaza, while talks continue, leads us to ask, how can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on the other side? Peace needs serious partners," Sheikh Mohammed, who has led Qatar's mediation efforts, wrote on X.



AFP