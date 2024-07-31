Netanyahu claims Israel 'delivered blows' to its enemies

Israel "delivered crushing blows to all our enemies," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, explicitly mentioning the killing of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shokor in south Beirut.



"We've eliminated (Hezbollah chief Hassan) Nasrallah's right-hand man, who was directly responsible for the 'massacre' of children," Netanyahu said in a televised statement, evoking the killing of 12 children over the weekend in a strike Israel attributed to the armed group.



AFP