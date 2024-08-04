Hamas begins process of choosing new leader

2024-08-04 | 00:50
Hamas begins process of choosing new leader
Hamas begins process of choosing new leader

Hamas issued a statement on Saturday saying that it has initiated a broad consultation process to select a new leader of its movement following the assassination of its former leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Reuters

