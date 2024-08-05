Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports

Three drones that crossed the border from Lebanon fell in Mount Meron in the Upper Galilee region, and a fourth was intercepted, the Israeli Channel 12 claimed.



Meanwhile, in western Iraq, two explosions were heard near the Ain al-Asad airbase, which houses US troops, a security source confirmed to Al Jazeera.