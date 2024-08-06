Iraq condemns 'reckless' attacks on bases

Middle East News
2024-08-06 | 07:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iraq condemns &#39;reckless&#39; attacks on bases
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iraq condemns 'reckless' attacks on bases

Iraq's military condemned on Tuesday "reckless" actions against bases on its soil and said it had captured a truck with a rocket launcher a day after at least five US personnel were wounded in an attack amid an escalation of Middle East conflict.

The region is on edge over the Gaza war and possible reprisals by Iran and its allies after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

"We reject all reckless actions and practices targeting Iraqi bases, diplomatic missions, and the whereabouts of the international coalition's advisers, and everything that would raise tension in the region," the Iraqi military statement said.

The military did not confirm US personnel were injured, as US officials told Reuters, but did say two rockets were fired on Monday at Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq from the nearby town of Haditha.


Reuters

Middle East News

Iraq

Condemn

Attacks

Bases

US

LBCI Next
Putin asks Iran to avoid civilian casualties in Israel response
Israeli media: One dead, five injured in Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:04

US personnel wounded in attack against Al-Asad airbase in Iraq

LBCI
World News
2024-08-01

Biden condemns Russian 'show trials' after prisoners freed

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-31

Iraq says coalition forces committed ' heinous crime' in targeting sites

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-31

Turkey's Erdogan condemns 'perfidious assassination' of Hamas chief

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:09

Japan urges its citizens not to travel to Israel

LBCI
World News
08:01

Putin asks Iran to avoid civilian casualties in Israel response

LBCI
Middle East News
06:54

Israeli media: One dead, five injured in Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
06:19

Explosions from aircraft cause damage and injuries in Nahariyya, Mayor reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-17

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on mosque in Oman

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-02

Turkey arrests 99 suspected ISIS members

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08

More than 39,653 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-05

Lebanon's Health Minister receives emergency aid shipment from WHO

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:39

Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports

LBCI
Middle East News
14:58

Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports

LBCI
Middle East News
14:07

Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Comparing 2006 and 2024: How Lebanon's healthcare sector and hospitals have changed

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

One killed, one wounded following the Israeli airstrike on Ebba in South Lebanon: Public Health Emergency Operations Center

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More