Egypt requests its airlines to avoid Iran airspace for three hours on Thursday

Egypt instructed all of its airlines to avoid Iranian air space for a three-hour period in the early morning on Thursday amid tension between Israel and Iran.



The NOTAM, a safety notice provided to pilots on Wednesday, said the instruction would be in effect from 0100-0400 GMT.



“All Egyptian carriers shall avoid overflying Tehran (Flight information Region) FIR. No flight plan will be accepted overflying such territory,” the notice said, referring to the three-hour period provided.



Reuters