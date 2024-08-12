UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

Middle East News
2024-08-12 | 02:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

The leaders of the UK, France, and Germany said in a joint statement published by the British government on Monday that they are urging Iran and its allies to refrain from launching attacks on Israel that could escalate tensions and jeopardize the chances of reaching a ceasefire and releasing hostages.

The statement added that the fighting must stop immediately and that all hostages held by Hamas should be released.

The statement emphasized that the people in Gaza urgently need "unhindered delivery and distribution of aid."

Reuters

Middle East News

UK

France

Germany

Urge

Iran

Attacks

Israel

Gaza

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Turkey pleased with F-16 jets deal with US, defense minister tells Reuters
Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-15

France, Germany, UK condemn Iran's latest nuclear measures

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11

Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55

Germany's Scholz calls on Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-10

Iran prioritizes Gaza ceasefire, reserves right to respond to Haniyeh assassination

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39

Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
05:33

Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal negotiator resigns as vice president

LBCI
Middle East News
04:58

Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Middle East due to escalating conflict concerns

LBCI
Middle East News
03:30

Turkey pleased with F-16 jets deal with US, defense minister tells Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:30

Turkey pleased with F-16 jets deal with US, defense minister tells Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39

Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01

Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:02

Three injured in Kfarkela airstrike, south Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports

LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
07:35

'Unidentified' drone strike kills five Iran-backed fighters near Syrian-Iraqi border

LBCI
Middle East News
00:16

Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55

Germany's Scholz calls on Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:34

Hamas wants Gaza mediation based on past talks rather than starting new negotiations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:00

Ben-Gvir threatens to withdraw from government over proposed deal with Hamas

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More