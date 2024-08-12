UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

The leaders of the UK, France, and Germany said in a joint statement published by the British government on Monday that they are urging Iran and its allies to refrain from launching attacks on Israel that could escalate tensions and jeopardize the chances of reaching a ceasefire and releasing hostages.



The statement added that the fighting must stop immediately and that all hostages held by Hamas should be released.



The statement emphasized that the people in Gaza urgently need "unhindered delivery and distribution of aid."



Reuters