Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal negotiator resigns as vice president

Middle East News
2024-08-12 | 05:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal negotiator resigns as vice president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal negotiator resigns as vice president

Iran's former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who negotiated a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers, on Monday announced he had resigned from his new post as vice president.

“I resigned from the position of vice-president for strategic affairs last week,” Zarif said in post on X, less than two weeks after the newly-elected reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian chose him as his deputy.

Zarif cited several reasons for his resignation, most notably his disappointment with the line-up in the newly-proposed 19-member cabinet.

“I am ashamed that I could not implement, in a decent way, the expert opinion of the committees [responsible for selecting candidates] and achieve the inclusion of women, youth and ethnic groups, as I had promised,” he said.

Pezeshkian on Sunday presented his cabinet, which included one woman, to parliament for approval.

The proposed list drew criticism from some among Iran’s reformist camp, including over the inclusion of conservatives from the government of late president Ebrahim Raisi.

Zarif pointed out that he also faced pressure after his appointment as vice-president because his children hold US citizenship.

An Iranian law enacted in October 2022 prohibits the appointment of those “who themselves, their children or their spouse have dual citizenship” to sensitive jobs and positions.

“My message is not a sign of regret or disappointment with dear Dr. Pezeshkian or opposition to realism; rather it means doubting my usefulness as a vice-president for strategic affairs,” he said, noting he would return to academia and focus less on Iran’s domestic politics.


AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Nuclear

Deal

Negotiator

Vice President

LBCI Next
Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry
Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Middle East due to escalating conflict concerns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-16

Official says Tehran's still open to resuming negotiations with Washington on nuclear deal

LBCI
World News
2024-07-08

US' not ready to resume nuclear talks after Iran elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-25

Examining Iran's elections: Candidates and the nuclear agreement - an overview

LBCI
World News
2024-06-16

Iran criticizes G7 statement over nuclear programme escalation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:51

Germany's Chancellor Scholz calls for de-escalation in call with Iranian president

LBCI
Middle East News
09:12

Cardinal Parolin reiterates Vatican's call for peace in Middle East during call with Iran's president

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:56

UNRWA's Lazzarini marks 75 years of Geneva Convention

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43

Israel army claims weekend strike on Gaza school killed 31 Palestinian militants

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-09

Lebanon would struggle to cover 'fraction' of aid needs in war with Israel, minister tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it

LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
00:16

Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Mikati calls for de-escalation amid Israeli threats, reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:02

Three injured in Kfarkela airstrike, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More