News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal negotiator resigns as vice president
Middle East News
2024-08-12 | 05:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal negotiator resigns as vice president
Iran's former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who negotiated a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers, on Monday announced he had resigned from his new post as vice president.
“I resigned from the position of vice-president for strategic affairs last week,” Zarif said in post on X, less than two weeks after the newly-elected reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian chose him as his deputy.
Zarif cited several reasons for his resignation, most notably his disappointment with the line-up in the newly-proposed 19-member cabinet.
“I am ashamed that I could not implement, in a decent way, the expert opinion of the committees [responsible for selecting candidates] and achieve the inclusion of women, youth and ethnic groups, as I had promised,” he said.
Pezeshkian on Sunday presented his cabinet, which included one woman, to parliament for approval.
The proposed list drew criticism from some among Iran’s reformist camp, including over the inclusion of conservatives from the government of late president Ebrahim Raisi.
Zarif pointed out that he also faced pressure after his appointment as vice-president because his children hold US citizenship.
An Iranian law enacted in October 2022 prohibits the appointment of those “who themselves, their children or their spouse have dual citizenship” to sensitive jobs and positions.
“My message is not a sign of regret or disappointment with dear Dr. Pezeshkian or opposition to realism; rather it means doubting my usefulness as a vice-president for strategic affairs,” he said, noting he would return to academia and focus less on Iran’s domestic politics.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Nuclear
Deal
Negotiator
Vice President
Next
Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry
Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Middle East due to escalating conflict concerns
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-16
Official says Tehran's still open to resuming negotiations with Washington on nuclear deal
World News
2024-07-16
Official says Tehran's still open to resuming negotiations with Washington on nuclear deal
0
World News
2024-07-08
US' not ready to resume nuclear talks after Iran elections
World News
2024-07-08
US' not ready to resume nuclear talks after Iran elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-25
Examining Iran's elections: Candidates and the nuclear agreement - an overview
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-25
Examining Iran's elections: Candidates and the nuclear agreement - an overview
0
World News
2024-06-16
Iran criticizes G7 statement over nuclear programme escalation
World News
2024-06-16
Iran criticizes G7 statement over nuclear programme escalation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:51
Germany's Chancellor Scholz calls for de-escalation in call with Iranian president
World News
09:51
Germany's Chancellor Scholz calls for de-escalation in call with Iranian president
0
Middle East News
09:12
Cardinal Parolin reiterates Vatican's call for peace in Middle East during call with Iran's president
Middle East News
09:12
Cardinal Parolin reiterates Vatican's call for peace in Middle East during call with Iran's president
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:56
UNRWA's Lazzarini marks 75 years of Geneva Convention
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:56
UNRWA's Lazzarini marks 75 years of Geneva Convention
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43
Israel army claims weekend strike on Gaza school killed 31 Palestinian militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43
Israel army claims weekend strike on Gaza school killed 31 Palestinian militants
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:08
Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it
Lebanon News
08:08
Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-09
Lebanon would struggle to cover 'fraction' of aid needs in war with Israel, minister tells Reuters
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-09
Lebanon would struggle to cover 'fraction' of aid needs in war with Israel, minister tells Reuters
0
Lebanon News
10:54
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:54
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:54
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:54
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
2
Middle East News
15:42
Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports
Middle East News
15:42
Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports
3
Lebanon News
08:08
Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it
Lebanon News
08:08
Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it
4
Middle East News
02:20
UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel
Middle East News
02:20
UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel
5
Lebanon News
04:55
Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
04:55
Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701
6
Middle East News
00:16
Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East
Middle East News
00:16
Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East
7
Lebanon News
07:01
Mikati calls for de-escalation amid Israeli threats, reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL
Lebanon News
07:01
Mikati calls for de-escalation amid Israeli threats, reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL
8
Lebanon News
04:02
Three injured in Kfarkela airstrike, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:02
Three injured in Kfarkela airstrike, south Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More