Lufthansa extends flight suspension to several regions in Middle East until August 26

2024-08-19 | 06:13
Lufthansa extends flight suspension to several regions in Middle East until August 26
Lufthansa extends flight suspension to several regions in Middle East until August 26

Lufthansa says all flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman and Erbil will be suspended up to and including August 26.

It will not also not be using Iranian and Iraqi airspace during that time, it said.


Reuters

