There could be a long wait for Iranian retaliation against Israel, Iran's Revolutionary Guards spokesperson Alimohammad Naini said on Tuesday, according to state media.



The Middle East has been bracing for Iran's avowed retaliation over the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied that it was behind the killing.



"Time is in our favour and the waiting period for this response could be long," Naini said, referring to retaliation against Israel, and reiterating that "the enemy" should wait for a calculated and accurate response.



Reuters