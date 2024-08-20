IRGC spokesperson: Tehran's response to Israel may take some time

Middle East News
2024-08-20 | 09:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
IRGC spokesperson: Tehran&#39;s response to Israel may take some time
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
IRGC spokesperson: Tehran's response to Israel may take some time

There could be a long wait for Iranian retaliation against Israel, Iran's Revolutionary Guards spokesperson Alimohammad Naini said on Tuesday, according to state media.

The Middle East has been bracing for Iran's avowed retaliation over the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied that it was behind the killing.

"Time is in our favour and the waiting period for this response could be long," Naini said, referring to retaliation against Israel, and reiterating that "the enemy" should wait for a calculated and accurate response.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

IRGC

Spokesperson

Tehran

Response

Israel

Hamas

Ismail Haniyeh

LBCI Next
Civil Defense: 10 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school
Hamas official Osama Hamdan demands implementation of Biden's proposal, criticizes Netanyahu's stance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-31

Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-14

Hamas to stay out of Gaza truce talks, Iran weighs halting response to Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-10

Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: What is required is a serious Arab and Islamic response to punish the Israeli occupation

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-01

Iran and its proxies meet in Tehran to discuss response to Israel: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Netanyahu's tactics: Blinken's optimism questioned amid failure of Israel-Hamas deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Rules of engagement: Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah's retaliation in Bekaa and Golan Heights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Egypt Pushes for Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Complex Negotiations

LBCI
Middle East News
12:34

Britain, Israel leaders affirm regional de-escalation is in 'everyone's interests'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Palestinian Resistance sends message to Islamic Resistance in Lebanon calling for the eradication of Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-04

Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at Israeli bases in response to commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh's assassination

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08

Shin Bet chief travels to Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-01

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib Receives Egyptian Ambassador: Any reckless military action could lead the entire region into an all-out war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, Reuters security sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:37

Repeated explosions reported across Bekaa region in Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Hezbollah says fired 'intense rocket barrages' at Israeli positions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48

Hamas official Osama Hamdan demands implementation of Biden's proposal, criticizes Netanyahu's stance

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

11 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa, Health Ministry reports

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:20

Fall in fuel prices across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More