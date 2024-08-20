Iran closes centers linked to Germany

Iran's judiciary has closed two branches of organizations linked to Germany due to "illegal activities and financial fraud," the judiciary's Mizan news agency said on Tuesday, in a move that followed a German ban on an Islamic center in Hamburg.



The news agency published pictures of security forces removing the banner of the German Language Institute of Tehran, which is linked to the German embassy.



"Additionally, there have been reports of violations by other Germany-affiliated centers and investigations in this matter are ongoing," Mizan added.



In July, Germany banned the Islamic Centre Hamburg (IZH) and subsidiary organizations for "pursuing radical Islamist goals," according to the interior ministry.



The ministry said the IZH had acted as a direct representative of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and sought to bring about an Islamic revolution in Germany.



Following the closure of the IZH, Iran summoned the German ambassador in Tehran.





Reuters