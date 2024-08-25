UN agency: 13 dead after migrant boat sinks off Yemen, 14 missing

2024-08-25 | 03:49
UN agency: 13 dead after migrant boat sinks off Yemen, 14 missing
UN agency: 13 dead after migrant boat sinks off Yemen, 14 missing

At least 13 people have died when a migrant boat sank off Yemen, also leaving 14 missing, a UN agency said Sunday, in the latest disaster on the perilous migration route.

"Thirteen people have tragically lost their lives and 14 others remain missing after a migrant boat capsized off the coast of Yemen's Taez governorate on Tuesday," the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said, adding that the vessel was carrying 25 Ethiopian migrants and two Yemeni nationals.


