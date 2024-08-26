News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
34
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
34
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli Army: Sirens sound in Rishon LeZion in central Israel
Middle East News
2024-08-26 | 00:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli Army: Sirens sound in Rishon LeZion in central Israel
The Israeli army stated in a press release on Sunday that sirens sounded in the settlement of Rishon LeZion in central Israel.
Reuters
Middle East News
Sirens
Israel
Army
Rishon LeZion
Next
Two Egyptian security sources: Gaza talks in Cairo ended without agreement
Hamas military wing says it fired rocket at Tel Aviv
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:38
French researcher's trial in Russia to start September 3
World News
04:38
French researcher's trial in Russia to start September 3
0
World News
04:31
39 killed in 'coordinated' attacks in southwestern Pakistan
World News
04:31
39 killed in 'coordinated' attacks in southwestern Pakistan
0
Lebanon News
04:19
Pope urges 'truth, justice' in Beirut port blast as meets bereaved
Lebanon News
04:19
Pope urges 'truth, justice' in Beirut port blast as meets bereaved
0
World News
03:53
Russian drones and missiles targeted 15 regions of Ukraine: PM
World News
03:53
Russian drones and missiles targeted 15 regions of Ukraine: PM
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:38
Iranian FM to Italian counterpart: We are not seeking to escalate tensions in the region
Middle East News
02:38
Iranian FM to Italian counterpart: We are not seeking to escalate tensions in the region
0
Lebanon News
02:30
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel
Lebanon News
02:30
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37
Sullivan: US still working to reach ceasefire agreement in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37
Sullivan: US still working to reach ceasefire agreement in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
Two Egyptian security sources: Gaza talks in Cairo ended without agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
Two Egyptian security sources: Gaza talks in Cairo ended without agreement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-08-19
Hamas, Al-Quds Brigades jointly claim Tel Aviv bombing
Middle East News
2024-08-19
Hamas, Al-Quds Brigades jointly claim Tel Aviv bombing
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-17
EDL says: Zahrani Power Plant's last production unit forced to shut down as fuel runs out
Lebanon News
2024-08-17
EDL says: Zahrani Power Plant's last production unit forced to shut down as fuel runs out
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-09
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh in Sidon targets Hamas official
Lebanon News
2024-08-09
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh in Sidon targets Hamas official
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:27
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions
Lebanon News
11:27
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions
2
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority denies rumors of complete flight cancellations at Beirut airport
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority denies rumors of complete flight cancellations at Beirut airport
3
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
4
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
5
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon’s Salim Al-Huss, former Prime Minister and statesman, passes away
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon’s Salim Al-Huss, former Prime Minister and statesman, passes away
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?
7
Lebanon News
11:53
US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports
Lebanon News
11:53
US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports
8
Middle East News
07:59
Israeli army spokesperson: The state of emergency ended, except for the border areas with Lebanon
Middle East News
07:59
Israeli army spokesperson: The state of emergency ended, except for the border areas with Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More