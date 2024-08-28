Houthi media: 12 dead, more than 20 missing after Yemen floods

Middle East News
2024-08-28 | 09:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Houthi media: 12 dead, more than 20 missing after Yemen floods
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Houthi media: 12 dead, more than 20 missing after Yemen floods

Flash floods triggered by torrential rainfall have killed at least 12 people and left more than 20 others missing in Yemen, Al-Masirah television, run by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, said on Wednesday.

Twelve bodies were retrieved in the Houthi-run Melhan district, west of the capital Sanaa, after overnight floods triggered landslides that swept through several homes, Al-Masirah said, adding that at least 21 others remain missing.


AFP

Middle East News

Houthi

Dead

Missing

Yemen

Floods

LBCI Next
Pentagon: Greek-flagged oil tanker appears to be leaking oil
Israeli soldier injured in Hezbollah aircraft attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-25

UN agency: 13 dead after migrant boat sinks off Yemen, 14 missing

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-25

Houthi Political Bureau: A Yemeni response is inevitable

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-19

CENTCOM says forces destroyed Houthi drone in Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-10

US destroys Houthi missile launcher, uncrewed surface vessel in Yemen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:59

US imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to extremist violence in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
10:23

Israel announces killing of Islamic Jihad official at Syrian-Lebanese border

LBCI
Middle East News
06:49

Egypt sends military aid to Somalia following security pact

LBCI
Middle East News
06:16

Palestinian president cuts short Saudi trip over West Bank violence

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-12

Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-06

Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority denies rumors of complete flight cancellations at Beirut airport

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:04

Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:36

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Israeli warplanes target Jebel Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

UNIFIL reports rocket fired near peacekeeping site amid Hezbollah-Israeli clash

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Ibrahim Kanaan resigns from Free Patriotic Movement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

AI in warfare: The new face of war in Ukraine and Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More