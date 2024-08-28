Houthi media: 12 dead, more than 20 missing after Yemen floods

Flash floods triggered by torrential rainfall have killed at least 12 people and left more than 20 others missing in Yemen, Al-Masirah television, run by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, said on Wednesday.



Twelve bodies were retrieved in the Houthi-run Melhan district, west of the capital Sanaa, after overnight floods triggered landslides that swept through several homes, Al-Masirah said, adding that at least 21 others remain missing.





AFP