Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Houthi media: 12 dead, more than 20 missing after Yemen floods
Middle East News
2024-08-28 | 09:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Houthi media: 12 dead, more than 20 missing after Yemen floods
Flash floods triggered by torrential rainfall have killed at least 12 people and left more than 20 others missing in Yemen, Al-Masirah television, run by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, said on Wednesday.
Twelve bodies were retrieved in the Houthi-run Melhan district, west of the capital Sanaa, after overnight floods triggered landslides that swept through several homes, Al-Masirah said, adding that at least 21 others remain missing.
AFP
Middle East News
Houthi
Dead
Missing
Yemen
Floods
