Israel announces killing of Islamic Jihad official at Syrian-Lebanese border
Middle East News
2024-08-28 | 10:23
Israel announces killing of Islamic Jihad official at Syrian-Lebanese border
The Israeli military announced that it had killed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad official in an airstrike near the Syria-Lebanon border.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the strike resulted in the deaths of the official and three others.
In a statement, the Israeli military reported that the Air Force 'conducted an attack on the Syrian-Lebanese border area and killed a person named Firas Qassem,' describing him as the 'central operative' in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's operations division, a faction supported by Tehran and allied with Hamas and Hezbollah.
It was noted that Qassem was ''responsible for developing operational plans for Islamic Jihad in Syria and Lebanon and played a central role in recruiting Palestinian operatives for Hezbollah, with the aim of carrying out 'terrorist operations' from Lebanon towards Israel.''
Later, the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, mourned three of its fighters, stating that they were 'members of the al-Quds Brigades in the Syrian arena.'
Hezbollah also mourned one of its fighters from Baalbek in eastern Lebanon.
Middle East News
Israel
Military
Islamic Jihad
Official
Firas Qassem
Syria
Lebanon
Border
Learn More