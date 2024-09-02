Tanker and merchant vessel report missile, drone attacks in Red Sea

Two ships, a Panama-flagged oil tanker and a merchant vessel, came under attack in the Red Sea off Yemen on Monday with the tanker being struck by two projectiles, British maritime agencies reported.



Military authorities confirmed the tanker was attacked with missiles, security firm Ambrey said.



No casualties were reported in either incident.



The tanker attack took place some 70 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's port of Saleef, Ambrey and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.



Ambrey "assessed that the vessel was targeted due to company affiliation with a vessel calling Israeli ports", it said.



In a second incident, Ambrey reported a drone hit a merchant vessel some 50 nautical miles off Yemen's Hodeidah, a Red Sea port just south of Saleef.



The vessel is proceeding to its next port of call, UKMTO said.





