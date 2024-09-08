Israeli authorities say two wounded in shooting attack near Jordan border

2024-09-08 | 03:20
Israeli authorities say two wounded in shooting attack near Jordan border
Israeli authorities say two wounded in shooting attack near Jordan border

The Israeli military said on Sunday it had received a report of a shooting attack near the Allenby border crossing with Jordan, and Israel's ambulance service said it was treating two people who were seriously wounded.

Reuters

