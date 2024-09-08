News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jordan closes King Hussein Bridge with West Bank after shooting incident
Middle East News
2024-09-08 | 04:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jordan closes King Hussein Bridge with West Bank after shooting incident
Jordan has closed the King Hussein Bridge crossing with the occupied West Bank as it investigates a shooting incident in which three Israelis were killed, a Jordanian official told Reuters.
The incident occurred in a commercial cargo area under Israeli control where Jordanian trucks offload cargo entering the occupied West Bank from the kingdom.
Reuters
Middle East News
Jordan
King Hussein
Bridge
Crossing
West Bank
Shooting
Israel
Next
India, UAE to review trade deal in talks this week
Israel emergency service says 3 shot dead at West Bank crossing
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:46
Israel emergency service says 3 shot dead at West Bank crossing
Middle East News
03:46
Israel emergency service says 3 shot dead at West Bank crossing
0
Middle East News
03:20
Israeli authorities say two wounded in shooting attack near Jordan border
Middle East News
03:20
Israeli authorities say two wounded in shooting attack near Jordan border
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-01
Israeli emergency service announces third death in West Bank shooting attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-01
Israeli emergency service announces third death in West Bank shooting attack
0
World News
2024-09-05
German police label shooting near Israel consulate a 'terrorist attack'
World News
2024-09-05
German police label shooting near Israel consulate a 'terrorist attack'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:15
India, UAE to review trade deal in talks this week
World News
07:15
India, UAE to review trade deal in talks this week
0
Middle East News
03:46
Israel emergency service says 3 shot dead at West Bank crossing
Middle East News
03:46
Israel emergency service says 3 shot dead at West Bank crossing
0
Middle East News
03:20
Israeli authorities say two wounded in shooting attack near Jordan border
Middle East News
03:20
Israeli authorities say two wounded in shooting attack near Jordan border
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Historic Agreement Reached Between Baghdad and Washington for Gradual US Troop Withdrawal from Iraq
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Historic Agreement Reached Between Baghdad and Washington for Gradual US Troop Withdrawal from Iraq
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:57
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
Lebanon News
01:57
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
0
Middle East News
04:42
Jordan closes King Hussein Bridge with West Bank after shooting incident
Middle East News
04:42
Jordan closes King Hussein Bridge with West Bank after shooting incident
0
World News
07:31
Sudan rejects UN call for deployment of ‘impartial’ force to protect civilians
World News
07:31
Sudan rejects UN call for deployment of ‘impartial’ force to protect civilians
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-27
UNIFIL reports rocket fired near peacekeeping site amid Hezbollah-Israeli clash
Lebanon News
2024-08-27
UNIFIL reports rocket fired near peacekeeping site amid Hezbollah-Israeli clash
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front
2
Lebanon News
01:57
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
Lebanon News
01:57
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
3
Lebanon News
01:00
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:00
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
00:31
Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel
Lebanon News
00:31
Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel
5
World News
08:28
Iran still intends to avenge Haniyeh's killing, UK intelligence chief says
World News
08:28
Iran still intends to avenge Haniyeh's killing, UK intelligence chief says
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Historic Agreement Reached Between Baghdad and Washington for Gradual US Troop Withdrawal from Iraq
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Historic Agreement Reached Between Baghdad and Washington for Gradual US Troop Withdrawal from Iraq
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Air Pollution: A Silent Threat to Health
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Air Pollution: A Silent Threat to Health
8
World News
08:09
CIA director says more detailed Gaza ceasefire proposal due in days
World News
08:09
CIA director says more detailed Gaza ceasefire proposal due in days
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More