Israel strikes on Syria kill 14: New state media toll

2024-09-09 | 02:18
Israel strikes on Syria kill 14: New state media toll
Israel strikes on Syria kill 14: New state media toll

Syrian state media said Monday that overnight Israeli strikes killed at least 14 people in central Hama province, raising an earlier toll of five dead and 19 wounded.

"The number of martyrs resulting from the Israeli aggression on several sites in the vicinity of Masyaf has risen to 14 martyrs and 43 wounded, including six critically," official news agency SANA reported citing a medical so

AFP
 

China says Premier Li Qiang to visit Saudi and UAE this week
Kuwaiti Emir accepts resignation of Deputy PM and Oil Minister
