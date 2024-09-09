Saudi Embassy in Syria reopens to boost bilateral relations

Middle East News
2024-09-09 | 12:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi Embassy in Syria reopens to boost bilateral relations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi Embassy in Syria reopens to boost bilateral relations

Abdullah al-Haris, the Charge d'Affaires of the Saudi Embassy in Syria, announced the reopening of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Syria to support and enhance the mutual relations between the two countries.

He affirmed the Saudi Embassy's commitment to advancing and exerting every effort to develop the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

He regarded this day as a significant moment in the history of relations between the two nations.
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Syria

Embassy

LBCI Next
Israel strikes on Syria kill 14: New state media toll
Kuwaiti Emir accepts resignation of Deputy PM and Oil Minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:08

Saudi Arabia's MBS meets Russia's Lavrov

LBCI
Middle East News
04:01

Iran accuses Israel of 'criminal' Syria attack

LBCI
Middle East News
02:18

Israel strikes on Syria kill 14: New state media toll

LBCI
Middle East News
00:22

Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:27

Israeli military states it detained UN convoy in northern Gaza

LBCI
World News
15:12

Jake Sullivan had a constructive call with the Saudi Crown Prince: Reuters

LBCI
World News
14:27

Transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia would be a 'dramatic escalation': US State Department says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Reassessment of border security: Impact of Allenby Bridge shooting reverberates across Israel, West Bank, and Jordan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:16

US demands Israel to conclude probe into killing of American activist in West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-09-03

Fuel prices update: Latest list issued

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-08

Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:06

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case

LBCI
Middle East News
00:22

Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More