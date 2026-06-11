Iran negotiator warns of 'endless quagmire' for US

Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned Washington on Thursday to carefully consider its next step in the Middle East war or face years of turmoil and soaring oil and gas prices.



"Wrong strategies and impulsive decisions will reset the entire board for the worse, explode energy infrastructure and markets and create an endless quagmire that you will be stuck in for years," Ghalibaf, who is also Iran's parliamentary speaker, said in a social media post.





AFP