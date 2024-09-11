Iran threatens 'action' over new Western sanctions

Middle East News
2024-09-11 | 02:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran threatens &#39;action&#39; over new Western sanctions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran threatens 'action' over new Western sanctions

Iran vowed to respond to fresh sanctions imposed by Britain, Germany, and France over what they said was Tehran's supply of short-range missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine.

"This action of the three European countries is the continuation of the hostile policy of the West and economic terrorism against the people of Iran, which will face the appropriate and proportionate action of the Islamic Republic of Iran," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement late Tuesday.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Sanctions

Britain

Germany

France

Tehran

Missiles

Russia

Ukraine

Europe

Iranian president visits Iraq on first foreign trip
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:27

France, Germany, UK condemn Iran's ballistic missile transfers to Russia, vow new sanctions

LBCI
World News
10:23

Ukraine: Sanctions on Iran over missile supply to Russia not enough

LBCI
World News
2024-09-10

Ukraine summons Iranian diplomat amid Tehran's denial of missile transfer to Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-09-07

Ukraine expresses concern over reports of potential transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:58

Iranian president visits Iraq on first foreign trip

LBCI
Middle East News
00:42

Two rockets fall near US forces in Baghdad

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:57

UN spokesman says vaccination convoy held at gunpoint by Israeli army

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:25

EU warns: Israeli-occupied West Bank is becoming a 'new Gaza'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-23

Judge Al-Hajjar discusses power outage report with PM Mikati

LBCI
World News
04:00

Hanoi river highest since 2004, flood warnings issued

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:55

Israeli army says two soldiers killed in Gaza helicopter crash

LBCI
World News
07:26

59,000 people evacuated in Vietnam's flood-hit Yen Bai province

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israeli report warning: Attention turns to Al-Aqsa provocations, West Bank, north front with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:55

Airstrikes in South Lebanon: Nine injured in Nabatieh, one in Jouaiyya

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli drone strike in western Bekaa kills one, injures two: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Over 15 Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon’s forest areas and orchards

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:49

Lebanon’s FM blasts Israeli aggression as new form of terrorism at Arab League session

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Final toll: 12 injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Six injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, Health Ministry reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More