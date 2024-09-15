34 Iran women prisoners on hunger strike: Jailed Nobel peace laureate

Thirty-four women prisoners went on hunger strike in an Iranian prison on Sunday to mark two years since protests erupted against clerical authorities, the foundation of Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi said.



"Today, on the 15th September 2024, 34 female political prisoners in Evin Prison have gone on a hunger strike in commemoration of the second anniversary of the 'Woman, Life, Freedom' movement and the killing of Mahsa (Jina) Amini," it said, referring to the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman whose death in custody sparked the demonstrations.



Mohammadi, 52, has been jailed since November 2021 in Tehran's notorious Evin prison. She has spent much of the past decade in and out of prison and has been on repeated hunger strikes.



AFP