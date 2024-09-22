News
Death toll from Iran mine blast rises to 51
Middle East News
2024-09-22
0
min
Death toll from Iran mine blast rises to 51
A mine blast in eastern Iran has killed 51 people, state media reported Sunday, revising an earlier toll of 30.
"The number of dead workers increased to 51, and the number of injured increased to 20" in the explosion at the Tabas mine, the official IRNA news agency said.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Tabas
Mine
Workers
